× Patriots, Rams each win in OT to advance to Super Bowl

AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season.

They needed overtime in Kansas City to do it.

After winning the coin toss in overtime, the Patriots never gave Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense a chance. Rex Burkhead capped a drive that featured three third-and-10 conversions with a 2-yard touchdown run to give them a 37-31 victory over the Chiefs.

New England squandered a 14-0 halftime lead, and the teams waged a back-and-forth fourth quarter before the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker forced overtime with a 39-yard field goal in the closing seconds. The teams combined for 38 points in the fourth quarter.

Tom Brady showcased his mastery once more, though. He twice hit Julian Edelman and once found Rob Gronkowski to convert crucial third downs that set Burkhead up for the winning score.

NFC Championship Game

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal in overtime, sending the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl with a 26-23 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — New Orleans received the ball to open overtime, but Drew Brees was intercepted on a pass near midfield.

The Rams got one first down before getting stopped on third and 7 from the New Orleans 39. Zuerlein came on and drilled the winning kick dead-center with room to spare, ending a wild game that included a blown pass interference to stall the Saints in the red zone late in the fourth quarter.

It will be the Rams’ first Super Bowl trip since returning to LA from St. Louis for the 2016 season.