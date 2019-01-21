Below zero wind chills Monday morning; quickly warming up midweek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are kicking off the work with the dangerously cold temperatures! A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for several counties across central IN until noon Monday. The combination of northerly winds and single digit temperatures may result in wind chills down to -20 degrees! Many layers will be needed this morning and afternoon.

Skies are clear this morning, but a few clouds may build back into the state this midday. Indianapolis will turn partly sunny today and temperatures will struggle to rise due to the arctic air settling over the Midwest. Highs in the teens are expected this afternoon with single digit wind chills.

The arctic blast will be short-lived as milder air approaches Indiana. There is going to be a wind shift overnight and southerly winds will help temperature gradually rise overnight. We will rise back into mid to upper 30s Tuesday and lower 40s early Wednesday morning!

The milder air will bring the next round of rainfall! Showers are going to move into our western counties Tuesday afternoon. Heavy downpours will be possible as winds gust up near 35 mph! A cold front will track over the state on Wednesday, and temperatures will gradually fall behind the boundary. The rain will turn into a wintry/snow that afternoon.