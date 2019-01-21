Coldest air in a year; What calendar day has produced the most below zero temperatures?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCTIC BLAST

It has been over six weeks since the polar jet stream roared into central Indiana, but it came roaring back behind the weekend winter storm.

Frequent shots of the early season cold came starting in October and persisted into November then it backed off. Our winter had been mild but it took a decided turn over the past week and now the coldest air in a year settled in Monday.

The high temperature Monday in Indianapolis (14°) is the coldest since January 16, 2018's 7-degree temperature.

It will not continue, and begins backing off as early as Monday night. Clouds are on the increase while the polar jet stream retreats. A new system will send milder air here for the next two days.

A LITTLE LATE BUT ARCTIC AIR ARRIVED

So, what calendar day has produced the most nights at zero-degrees or colder?

It has been 0° or colder 782 times in Indianapolis dating back to 1872. Only 25 (17%) of those years on record it did not dip to zero or colder. We've already had 11 nights that cold, with 7 sub-zero - the coldest on January 2nd of -12°!

While the coldest ever temperature ever recorded in Indianapolis in -27° on January 19th, 1994, the 10th of January has produced 21, 0° or colder readings. The record low on the 10th is -16°.

We average three nights a year at zero or colder annually.