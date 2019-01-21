× Hendricks County authorities searching for missing Plainfield woman

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Authorities from several police and other emergency agencies are engaged in a search for a woman who was reported missing shortly after midnight Monday.

Michelle Smith, 51, lives at Stafford Pointe Apartments in Plainfield. She was reported missing by family at 12:44 a.m., and had been gone at least three hours at that point, according to a Plainfield Police spokeswoman. The family began an immediate search when they realized Smith was gone.

Smith is described as an African American, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark colored coat — possibly a black military-style pea coat– and black boots.

Authorities have established a search perimeter in the vicinity of the woman’s apartment, spreading out for several blocks in every direction. Police are employing two search drones for aerial surveillance, and an Indiana State Police helicopter also is assisting with the hunt. Firefighters and police are conducting the ground search.

Authorities have checked all of Smith’s known spots of interest. They’ve also checked two nearby highway rest stops, nearby businesses and other buildings and the Hendricks Regional Hospital medical complex across the street from the Smith’s apartment complex.

Police say Michelle Smith is mentally-challenged and wears hearing aids, although they’re unsure if she has her hearing aids at this point.