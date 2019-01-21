× Student taken into custody after bringing gun into Perry Meridian High School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A student was taken into custody Monday after bringing a handgun into Perry Meridian High School.

The school says it happened after students at the south side school were dismissed.

According to administrators, police immediately located the student off campus after becoming aware of a video that was posted on social media that showed him with the gun.

The student didn’t make any threats and the gun remained in his waistband, but the school says it takes situations like this seriously.

The teen was taken into custody because federal law prohibits weapons on school property.

The school says it encourages students and staff who see anything suspicious to call its safety hotline at 317-789-3905.