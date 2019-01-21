Suspected dealers arrested after drugs, guns and cash are seized from Castleton home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two suspected dealers were arrested Friday after police say seized several pounds drugs and guns from a Castleton home.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says detectives recovered more than 50 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of THC candies, and several hundred tubes of THC vape cartridge when they served a search warrant at a home in the 6641 Maple Glen Dr.

During the search, police say they also found several thousand Xanax pills vacuum sealed in pill bottles and two handguns, which shoot a rifle cartridge which can easily penetrate a ballistic vest. A total of nine firearms were seized from inside the residence, according to police.

Detectives also seized $5,446 in cash.

Jordan Lamont Taylor, 22, and Daijah Sunique Jones, 22, were both arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in a controlled substance, dealing marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and weapon charges.