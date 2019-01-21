Vandals targeting businesses on and near Mass. Ave.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vandals are targeting a popular part of downtown Indianapolis. Businesses along and near Mass. Ave. are seeing more and more crime.

The more recent report happened early Monday morning at Natural Born Juicers. The thief busted the front door and took off with the cash register.

“It’s pretty violating,” said Corey Beatus, owner of Natural Born Juicers.

Beautus and his wife have owned Natural Born Juicers for the past five years and have never had any trouble.

“It just seems as its getting busier here I keep hearing about more break-ins and crime,” said Beatus.

A couple weekends ago, two salons reported vandalism. Furr Pet Spa and Wellness Clinic and Domu Salon are about a block from Mass Ave. The same night, someone broke front windows at both businesses.

“They didn’t break in or anything they just threw a rock through the door,” said Andi Merrill, with Furr Pet Salon.

A piece of plywood is now boarding up part of Moxie on Mass. On Tuesday evening, someone shot some type of gun at the salon’s window. There were customers and employees inside during the incident.

“Why did you do this and what did you get out of it? Why would you try to scare someone? What if that would’ve hurt someone or hit someone?” said Miller.

The shot pierced the glass but thankfully didn’t make it through. No one was hurt.

“It’s sad it happened here on the avenue but it’s happening everywhere,” said Rebecca Miller, stylist at Moxie on Mass.

Miller told FOX59, she’s seen an increase in police patrol in the area. Both victims refuse to be mad, instead their compassion for the criminal outweighs any anger.

“If it’s somebody that needed to feed their family or take care of something I hope they got what they needed,” said Beatus.

Detectives are still trying to figure out if the same vandal is responsible for all the crimes. Anyone with information that may help is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.