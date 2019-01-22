× 1 person dead, 2 wounded after shootings; police looking for crime scene

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and two others wounded–all victims with gunshot wounds who were walk-in patients to St. Vincent Hospital early Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are looking for a possible crime scene in the vicinity of W. 86th St. and Ditch Rd. Initially, police suspected the shootings might have occurred near E. 96th St. and N. Keystone Ave., but they’ve turned their attention to W. 86th St.