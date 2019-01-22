× Carmel mom spreads kindness in honor of sister murdered in 2014

CARMEL, Ind. – A Carmel mom is spreading kindness in honor of her sister who was shot and killed by her ex-husband in 2014.

Colleen Stine launched her company called EveryKind with a woman she had never met before. It started five days before her sister, Shannon O’Malia Hall, was killed so its mission became that much more important.

Hall, 40, was shot and killed Sunday, July 27 in the home she grew up in on Somerset Way in Carmel.

Her ex-husband, David Hall, dropped their sons off after dinner, came into the house, asked to use the bathroom, loaded a gun and shot Shannon in front of their sons and her parents. He then killed himself.

“No matter what you are going through you can come out of it,” Stine said.

It is an incredibly positive outlook despite tragedy 4.5 years ago.

“I don’t anyone who can take what has happened to her and turn it into something so wonderful, wanting to help other people,” said Colleen Lotz.

Lotz has been friends with Stine for 20 years. She is in awe of how Stine decided to live her life after that. EveryKind sells a variety of merchandise. Most of their products are printed t-shirts with messages like “Kind is the new cool” and “Love one another.”

It helped Stine get through the hardest time of her life.

“She can live on if I continue to spread a message she was also passionate about as a person and a teacher,” said Stine. “I would be doing something in her spirit that would make me feel she is still with me in a way.”

She is trying to make the world a better place by choosing to be happy. Stine instills that attitude in Hall’s boys who she now raises as her own.

One of the first t-shirts they made was in honor of Hall. Within 48 hours, Stine said they did $15,000 in sales. That money went to the boys.

Click here to learn more about Everykind’s mission and see their merchandise.