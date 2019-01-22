× Celebrate National Hot Sauce Day with this tasty snack from Kylee’s Kitchen

Most people who want hot sauce with their popcorn just dump it on after popping the kernels. But then you have soggy popcorn.

That’s not the case with this recipe! A spicy sweet sauce made in the MICROWAVE (yes you read that correctly) bakes on like caramel corn. It’s an addicting combination!

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Hot Sauce Popcorn

Makes about 10 servings

Ingredients

10 cups popcorn

2 cups peanuts

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup Challenge butter

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 cup hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Directions