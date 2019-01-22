Celebrate National Hot Sauce Day with this tasty snack from Kylee’s Kitchen
Most people who want hot sauce with their popcorn just dump it on after popping the kernels. But then you have soggy popcorn.
That’s not the case with this recipe! A spicy sweet sauce made in the MICROWAVE (yes you read that correctly) bakes on like caramel corn. It’s an addicting combination!
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Hot Sauce Popcorn
Makes about 10 servings
Ingredients
- 10 cups popcorn
- 2 cups peanuts
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 cup hot sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Directions
- Preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Line baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.
- Combine popcorn and peanuts in large bowl, set aside.
- Add brown sugar, butter, salt, and chili powder to large microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave for 2 minutes.
- Remove from microwave, stir 30 seconds. Cover and microwave again for 3 minutes.
- Remove from microwave and add hot sauce and baking soda. Stir for 30 seconds.
- Pour mixture over popcorn mixture, stirring to coat evenly.
- Spread mixture evenly on baking sheet. Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.
- Let cool for at least one half hour before breaking apart and serving.