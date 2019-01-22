× Freezing drizzle possible Tuesday; tracking a wintry mix for Wednesday

Temperatures are nearly 10 degrees warmer than Monday morning when lows fell in the single digits. However, wind chills are still dropping below zero in Indianapolis this Tuesday morning. Many layers will be needed at the bus stop!

There are going to be several dry hours today, but you will want to be prepared for potentially slick evening commute. Before the steady rain arrives this evening, light freezing rain/ drizzle may develop ahead of the system. Most of the freezing rain activity will likely occur in the northwest quadrant of the viewing area, which includes Lafayette, Monticello and Crawfordsville. There could be a few slick areas near Indianapolis as well. Temperatures will rise to 37 degrees this afternoon in Indianapolis.

Temperatures are going to gradually rise overnight as steady rain travels over central Indiana. Embedded heavy downpours are also possible. Up to an inch of rain could fall over the area depending on where the heavy rain sets up.

The rain will turn to light snow showers by Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will result in falling temperatures late in the day. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. However, minor flooding is a concern with the recent thaw from this weekend’s system and additional rainfall.

We are closely watching a winter system that could bring accumulating snow late Friday and into Saturday morning! We’ll continue to monitor have more updates throughout the week.