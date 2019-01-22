× Rami Malek and Adam Driver, both actors with Indiana ties, nominated for Oscars

Attending college in Indiana is looking like a smart move for actors who aspire to Oscars attention.

For the second consecutive year, two actors who studied at Indiana universities are Academy Awards nominees.

Rami Malek, a 2003 graduate of the University of Evansville, was announced today as a best actor nominee for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Adam Driver, who grew up in Mishawaka and attended the University of Indianapolis during the 2004-05 academic year, is a best supporting actor nominee for his work in “BlacKkKlansman.”

Last year’s Oscar nominees included Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”) and Woody Harrelson (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) in the supporting-actor category. Jones graduated from Bishop Chatard High School in 1978 and from Ball State University in 1982. Harrelson graduated from Hanover College in 1983.

