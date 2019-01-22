× Warm side of the current storm delivers rain; Arctic air reloads and returns soon

TEMPERATURES ON THE RISE

A brand new storm system is moving about the Midwest late Tuesday but this storm is taking a northern track. The move north places central Indiana in the storms warm sector and the temperatures are surging late Tuesday. Some locations are nearly 30-degrees warmer than the same time Monday.

Strong south winds will persist through the night and temperatures will continue to rise as rain spreads into the state before 12 am. Further north – the overrunning warm air and precipitation has produced icy conditions in far northern Indiana and northeast Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect through 10 pm with potential slick conditions before temperatures rise there later tonight.

Several states are once again under some form of winter advisory late Tuesday and Wednesday – significant amounts of snow and ice target northern Illinois and eastern Iowa in the colder sector of the storm. The colder air will return here Wednesday afternoon.

RAIN MOVING IN

Rain spreads into the state before 12 am and becomes steady for the Wednesday morning commute. Downpours and gusty winds will create a rather sloppy/wet go of it for the Wednesday morning commute. The rain will reach its peak coverage of nearly 100% area-wide before sunrise the diminish from west to east by midday. A wind shifting cold front will bring an end to the rain and the warm up.

COLD RELOADS

The break from the chill is a brief one as colder air will surge south into the state after the storm passes. Temperatures will fall quickly later Wednesday as northwest winds develop. Scattered snow showers are possible late Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.

Chunks of arctic air will be rather frequent over the coming weeks and we’ve identified at least two more blasts of arctic air over the next seven days. Longer ranger projections lead to a high probability of below normal temperatures in the eastern U.S. to end the month and to start February. The mild winter we were having has come to screeching halt.