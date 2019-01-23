NASCAR reporter takes on new business venture in Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - She was the first woman to cover the Indy 500 from the pits. Now, one FOX Sports reporter is taking on a new business venture in the Circle City.

It all began with a love of the loud, fast world of motor sports. As a teenager in Las Vegas, it was a world Jamie Little fell in love with.

"It started in motocross and super cross," recalls Little. "When you live out west that’s kind of what you do."

It was the love of story telling that would launch her career.

"I fell in love with dirt bikes, and the stories behind the riders," she says. "One day I decided I was going to tell these stories, and I don’t see a woman like me out there speaking about these guys, so why not."

She earned a spot at ESPN at the age of 22. There she covered the X-Games and Motocross. It was the next job however, that took her from dirt tracks to the yard of bricks - the Indy 500.

Eleven years later NASCAR came calling. She now covers every race - from flag to flag - on pit row.

In November last year, she and her husband Cody Selman moved their family to Indianapolis, to home for Selman a Zionsville native.

While the couple owns Jimmy Johns locations in Las Vegas, they wanted a different kind of venture. It's one they say is perfect for the circle city.

They opened Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery that started in Las Vegas. Little says it's a sweet treat that is a 'must have' at all Las Vegas celebrations.

"We wanted to come up with something different and unique, and Nothing Bundt Cakes was perfect."

This is the second location in central Indiana. The first opened in Fishers.

For Cody and Jamie it was a transition from checkered flags and victory laps to striped bags and gift wrap.

The store's operations are in the hands of Cody who spent a month with top bakers in Texas preparing for the task. There he learned not only how to run the store, but also how to make and frost the cakes.

"I find myself saying super cute a little too much, but it is fun," says Selman.

His backstory is similar to Jamie's. He says racing is in his blood.

"I was pretty much born into it," he recalls. "I worked in Indy car for a while and then made the transition over to NASCAR."

That is where he met Jamie.

"We hit it off and here we are now, and he is running the business and we just work really well together," says Little.

Selman was working with Kyle Busch at the time.

"We kind of started talking and the rest is history after that," he says.

Now whether it's, racing, raising two kids, or running a business they say success is baked in.

"I’ve followed my heart and that’s what I tell people," says Little. "Find something that your passionate about and follow it and then it’s not work."

In addition to cakes the store also sells clothes, cards, decorations and more. The couple says people often ask how they are able to be so hands on. They say it all comes down to teamwork.

