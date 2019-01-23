× Nurse arrested after woman in vegetative state was raped, gave birth at Phoenix health care facility

PHOENIX, AZ – Police arrested a nurse after a woman in a vegetative state gave birth at a Phoenix health care facility.

Nathan Sutherland, 36, was caring for the patient at Hacienda HealthCare at the time the victim was impregnated.

Phoenix police say he was taken into custody yesterday. He provided a DNA sample, and it was tested.

He was still employed at the facility as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at the time of his arrest.

He’s been charged with sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

