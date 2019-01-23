× Officer placed on paid administrative leave after shooting man during Anderson raid

ANDERSON, Ind. – A police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting a man in the arm during a drug investigation at an Anderson home early Wednesday morning.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the Madison County Drug Task Force and Anderson Police Department SWAT team were executing a high-risk warrant at a home in the 1900 block of East 50th Street around 5 a.m.

Police said Jonathan J. Ashley Jr., 24, who was the target of the warrant, pointed his weapon at SWAT officers as they entered. An officer shot Ashley in the arm; officers administered first aid at the scene. Ashley was then taken to St. Vincent in Anderson before being transferred to St. Vincent on 86th Street in Indianapolis.

Police said other people were inside the home at the time. No one else was hurt during the incident.

While police continue their investigation regarding the drug case, they’ve also launched an investigation into the shooting. The officer will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Anderson police haven’t released the officer’s name.