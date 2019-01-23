× On a roll: Purdue wins 79-67 at Ohio State for fourth straight victory

COLUMBUS, Ohio – What a difference a month makes. After an ugly loss to Notre Dame at the Crossroads Classic in mid-December, Purdue has turned its season around.

Freshman big man Trevion Williams has helped turn the tide, as the Boilermakers won their fourth straight game, and seven in their last eight, rolling to a 79-67 victory at Ohio State.

Williams ruled the paint against the Buckeyes, posting 10 points, but it took a major scoring run midway through the first half to make the difference. Trailing by nine, Purdue went on a 22-1 scoring run, building a double digit lead they took into the locker room at the half.

Ohio State did make a run, trimming the deficit to 58-56, but Carsen Edwards hit a big three ball on the way to a 27-point night, and the Boilers ran away from the Buckeyes.

Matt Painter’s team now stands 13-6, and 6-2 in Big Ten play ahead of a major matchup Sunday with Michigan State at Mackey Arena.