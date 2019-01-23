× Person shot in neck on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person has been shot in the neck on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened Wednesday afternoon in the 4000 block of N. Elizabeth St.

Aggravated assault detectives are being called to the scene. Aggravated assault is an attempt to cause serious bodily injury to another or to cause serious bodily injury purposely, knowingly or recklessly, with an extreme indifference to the value of human life.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.