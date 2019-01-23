× Peyton Manning makes surprise Indy appearance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning was slated to make a surprise appearance at the Indiana Convention Center Wednesday afternoon.

Manning, who played 18 seasons in the NFL – primarily with the Colts, is here to receive the city’s highest tourism award from Visit Indy – Indianapolis’ official tourism organization.

That award presentation is scheduled to occur during Visit Indy’s annual meeting where the annual State of Tourism event is announcing record-setting visitors, economic impact and jobs.

During his tenure as starting quarterback, Manning led the Colts to eight division championships, two AFC championships, and one Super Bowl title, the franchise’s first in over three decades, as well as their first since relocating to Indianapolis from Baltimore.