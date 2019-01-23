× Plane slides on ice at Fort Wayne airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Officials say passengers had to get off a plane at Fort Wayne International Airport in northeastern Indiana after it slid on ice while taxiing for departure and stopped in a snowbank.

No one was injured Tuesday evening on SkyWest flight 3526, which was operating as Delta Connection to Atlanta.

WANE-TV reports 51 passengers were taken to the terminal by bus. SkyWest says the plane didn’t slide off the runway; it came to a stop in a snowbank on the taxiway.

Scott Hinderman, executive director of the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority, says a chemical used to treat the runway was diluted by rain.

The flight eventually departed early Wednesday and arrived in Atlanta.

The icy conditions came as wintry weather left roads slippery in parts of Indiana, prompting travel advisories.