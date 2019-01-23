Pregnant Muncie teen wounded in weekend drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – A pregnant teenager was hit in the hip following a weekend drive-by shooting in Muncie.

Several shots were fired at the home; one of the bullets went through the front door and wounded the teen. Both she and her unborn child are expected to be OK, police said.

Muncie police are now searching for the person or persons responsible for firing into the home near the corner of 16th and Port. It happened around 8 a.m. Saturday.

“Oh my goodness, the Lord had to be with her,” said neighbor Dewayne Murray, who saw first responders helping the teen victim. “The first thing I was concerned about, of course, was her, but I was also thinking about that baby.”

“I heard pow, pow, pow, pow,” said Murray, who’s a pastor at church about a mile away. “Looked out and [saw] nothing. Nothing. Didn’t see nothing and about five minutes later, the cops swarmed and the ambulance and fire truck [arrived].”

Holly Crisp, who lives across the street, recalled hearing five or six shots.

“My bed is just here by the window and we were kind of afraid to peek our heads up to see what was going on,” Crisp said.

“It was scary that this kind of stuff happens in our neighborhoods and feet away from where we sleep with our children at night,” she said.

Police are investigating if the victim may have been targeted. So far, they haven’t made any arrests. Anyone with information should contact the Muncie Police Department at (765) 747-4867.