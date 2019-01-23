× Salt trucks hit the streets of Indy ahead of expected freezing temps

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews are treating city roadways ahead of what’s expected to be freezing temperatures in the metro.

Roughly 40 DPW salt trucks will be treating roadways from 11 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning, officials said.

Temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing overnight and DPW said its crews will be salting roadways to combat freezing due to Wednesday’s rainfall and prevent potentially hazardous road conditions.

Crews planned to concentrate their efforts on bridge decks, overpasses and major thoroughfares.

“DPW would like to remind residents to drive with care when on the roads with plow and salt trucks. Keep three car lengths between your vehicle and the snow plow to allow a safe stopping distance for plow drivers and yourself,” department spokesperson Charnay Pickett said.

The agency is providing a list of tips for safe driving in winter weather. Those tips are available at indy.gov/snow.