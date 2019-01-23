Soggy and mild start to Wednesday; chance for snow this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis is more than 20 degrees warmer this morning than Tuesday morning! Mild air is setting up over Indiana this Wednesday morning due to a sustained southerly winds. Temperatures will stay in the 40s through the morning commute with steady rainfall. Embedded heavy downpours will be possible and may drop the visibility at times.

Highs will peak midday and we should reach the upper 40s in the Indianapolis area. A couple locations may even rise to 50 degrees! The mild weather is going to be short-lived because a cold front will sweep over the state this afternoon and temperatures will begin to drop. Snowflakes may mix in with rain during the evening commute as temperatures fall into the mid-30s.

Lows in the teens return Thursday morning in the wake of the cold front. However, a secondary cold front will push over the state on Thursday afternoon with even colder air arriving on Friday! The boundary will bring a chance for flurries Thursday afternoon. Lows will plummet into the single digits early Friday with subzero wind chills!

A clipper system will move into central Indiana Friday night and Saturday morning, bringing another wave of snow to Indianapolis. Minor snow accumulation will be possible. We’ll continue to monitor.