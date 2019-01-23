Take a look at this: Orphaned bear cub rescued from tree

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

A bear cub found orphaned in the New England wilderness has a new lease one life.

Wildlife officials posted video of state game wardens rescuing the tiny cub from a tree.

Officials say there was no sign of its mother, but the cub is now in the hands of Ben Kilham, a black bear expert in New Hampshire.

Kilham says the 10-pound cub was in no shape to survive the cold and after the bear feeds and hibernates, he plans to release it into the wild this summer.

Kilham also plans to expand his shelter and hopes to help more orphaned cubs in the future.

—

Frightening video from Wisconsin shows an officer’s brush with an out-of-control car.

Authorities posted the video online to warn drivers of the dangers of winter driving.

Their message was simple — slow down.

As for the officer — thankfully, he was able to dart out of the way. The car’s driver was also not injured.

The video is a reminder of how driving fast in wintry conditions can put lives at risk.

—

A police officer took a time-out for a game of catch with a Tennessee teenager.

The boy’s mother captured video of her son’s interaction with the metro Nashville officer and called it an “unselfish, meaningful and positive act of kindness.”

She said she wanted to thank the officer, but had to stay inside with her toddler.

She instead posted her thanks online along with video, saying it warmed her heart.