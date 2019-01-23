× Temperatures are falling fast with Arctic blast(s) and “clipper” lows on the horizon

TEMPERATURES TUMBLE

It was the warmest in central Indiana in over two weeks but it feels-like it is 30-degrees colder for the evening commute. Cold air is sweeping into the state behind a departing storm. We were on the warm side of this storm and the bulk of the precipitation has fallen as rain. A period of light freezing drizzle and flurries will linger through 10 pm then flurries will likely be the only remaining precipitation though rest of the night.

Rainfall was impressive and the most in a single day since New Year’s eve, some locations including Indianapolis received over 1″. The 1.15″ for the city was a record setter, breaking the record for the date set in 1950.

Standing/high water will freeze and become icy while some slick spots are possible, the colder air will dry things out through the night. Be aware that some untreated walk ways and secondary roads could get slick. Temperatures are expected to fall back into the teens early Thursday morning.

COLD TO RELOAD

While its turning colder, real arctic air is gathering again near the U.S. and Canadian border. A series of arctic cold fronts will descend into Indiana and the eastern half of the nation over the coming two weeks. We’ve Identified three here in the next seven days, the third could be the coldest and most bitter.

The first arctic t front will pass later Thursday afternoon and evening kicking up winds and cranking out a few snow showers. The blast of cold will send temperatures tumbling int the single digits by early Friday morning and also combine to produce very dangerously low ind chills of -5° to -15° Friday morning. Wind-chill advisories may be needed. We will keep you posted.

SNOW WILL COME – CLIPPERS DIVE IN

While not greatly identified by machines, the polar branch of the jet stream has turned active and will carry waves of energy (low pressures) with it in regular intervals. The first spreads snow into the state late Friday and overnight into Saturday morning. These lows are called “clippers” – fast moving low pressures (given the name after swift ships that sailed the Atlantic ocean) that dive in from the Canadian Prairie Providences of Alberta and Manitoba, hence the name a “Alberta Clipper”.

They are moisture starved but can create snows of 3″ to 8″ on the high end and snows that are light and fluffy. The stripe of snow usually follows an upper level low as well, leaving it a rather difficult stripe of snow to locate. At this time that stripe of snow target central Illinois and Indiana Friday night. Amounts are still to be determined. We will have more information later tonight and Thursday.

Additional lows are possible Sunday and even a stronger low Monday before bigger blast of cold hits next week. A chunk of the of dreaded Polar Vortex could settle into the Midwest next week. Details to follow in the coming days, be sure to check back!