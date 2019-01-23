× This is how you pronounce Pete Buttigieg

SOUTH BEND, Ind.– Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana, announced on Wednesday that he is launching an exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential bid.

But while Buttigieg will struggle with building national name recognition, voters will likely struggle with pronouncing his name.

Last year, his husband, Chasten, tweeted a list of possible pronunciations: “boot-edge-edge,” “buddha-judge,” “boot-a-judge” and “boo-tuh-judge.”

In a Medium post from 2016, Buttigieg went with “boot-edge-edge.”

Buttigieg’s name is Maltese and roughly translates to “lord of the poultry.”

But if Buttigieg is too tricky to pronounce, he has an easy work-around.

“Around South Bend, they just call me ‘Mayor Pete,’ and that’s fine with me,” he told reporters Wednesday.

At the 25-second mark of his announcement video, you can hear him say it himself: