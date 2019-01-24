× $1 MILLION! Tyler Trent’s cancer research fundraising goal reached

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue Cancer Center says they’ve reached their goal to raise $1 million for cancer research in honor of Purdue alum and superfan Tyler Trent.

The Purdue Cancer Center says it received $500,000 in donations for the Tyler Trent Endowment.

The Walther Cancer Foundation is matching that.

Trent died New Year’s Day after a long battle with bone cancer.

The Carmel native gained national attention for not allowing his illness get in the way of his love for the Boilermakers.