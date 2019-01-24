Arctic air is on the move again! Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect tonight

Arctic air is on the move again! A new blast of very cold air is heading toward central Indiana. This is just one of several dips we’ll see in the polar jet stream over the couple of weeks. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the single digits by early Friday morning while wind chill temps will fall below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 1 p.m. Friday. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero are possible in some areas. Remember, cold wind chills, like what we’ll be seeing, can cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. So, bundle up the kids at the bus stop and don’t forget about your pets.

We’re being a little spoiled with sunshine this afternoon. Enjoy it while you can, clouds will fill back in throughout the afternoon. Most if us will keep temperatures below freezing all day long and a few flurries or widely scattered light snow showers are possible as we head into the evening hours. Better chances for some light accumulating snow will come tomorrow night through the next few days.

After what seemed like a mild start to 2019, Old Man Winter is reminding us it’s still January and he’s making up for the lack of cold air and snow we’d had. Long range models suggest that we’ll see several rounds of arctic air branching off and sinking into our region. That’s consistent with the 8-14 day outlook suggesting a high probability that we’ll have colder than average temperatures around through at least the first week of February. Stay tuned!