× Arctic blast tonight then reloads for a bigger cold surge next week; “Clippers” bring snow

AN ARCTIC FRONT PASSES

An arctic front enters northwest Indiana late Thursday afternoon. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop here next few hours. Nasty wind-chill temps surging south Thursday evening.

ARCTIC BLAST (#1) getting underway this evening. Temperatures will tumble to single digits by daybreak Friday – bundle up!. The wind-chill will drop at times to -10° to -15° through early Friday morning. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued from 11 pm to 1 pm Friday.

PICKING UP SOME SNOW

After the blast, some sticking snow is possible. A “clipper” low will race into the state late Friday night and spread a band of accumulating snow with it. This will be a lighter, fluffy brand of snow that may perk up to 1″ to 2″ along and north of the low pressure track. The fast movement of the low indicates improving conditions starting very early Saturday. We will monitor trends.

BITTER COLD UNCORKED NEXT WEEK

STAND BY: As advertised last week, a full bodied bitter cold blast is looking likely next week. Behind potentially two more arctic fronts (and a significant snow maker Monday into Tuesday – more on that in the coming days) the dreaded Polar Vortex is to settle south. Low temperatures could dip to -11° early Wednesday and Thursday morning closing the month threatening record lows for the dates. I’m posting below the upper air (jet stream) from the the overnight European model and the forecast surface temperatures for early next Wednesday morning off the US model. Temperatures could fall to over 30-degrees BELOW zero as far south as Iowa and Illinois??? We’ll be hawking over this in the days ahead.