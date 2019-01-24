× Arctic front arrives tonight; several snow chances in the days ahead!

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts

Breezy, colder start out-the-door this morning with patchy light mist/flurries in spots! Roads are slick in a few spots (especially north) but most traveling this morning should be fine. Clouds will be slowly clearing and a promise of sunshine for late morning through early afternoon is on the way. Afternoon temperatures should reach the upper 20’s to near 30° in spots, but still breezy!

An arctic front arrives this evening with a few snow showers developing, a light dusting in spots will be possible but only minor accumulations expected. The bigger story will be the HUGE drop in temperatures, thus creating windy conditions and TOUGH wind chills overnight and for tomorrow. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY begins at 7:00pm for our northern counties and additional counties could be added later today!

Snow chances will be with us about everyday beginning tonight and through Tuesday of next week! This series of clipper-like systems can create slick, snowy conditions with totals up to 2″ at times. Stay tuned and be sure to check in with us daily through the weekend on-air or online…