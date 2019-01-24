× Doctor explains what’s likely next for Pacers’ Victor Oladipo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Victor Oladipo’s season is over. The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday afternoon that their all-star guard suffered a ruptured quad tendon during Wednesday night’s home game against the Toronto Raptors and that he will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 NBA season.

Oladipo is slated to undergo surgery, though the Pacers did not say when.

So what exactly happened to Oladipo’s knee that caused him to collapse in a heap onto the Bankers Life Fieldhouse floor Wednesday night? Dr. Rodney Benner, a veteran knee specialist and orthopedic surgeon at the Shelbourne Knee Center in Indianapolis offered some insights into what might have led to the injury and what Oladipo’s road to recovery might look like.

While Benner has not personally examined Oladipo, he does have experience working with patients who have suffered similar injuries. For an injury like this, Benner, said there are no alternatives to surgery. In the case of Oladipo, an orthopedic surgeon will need to repair and reattach the torn tendons to his knee cap.

Fortunately, while a ruptured quad tendon is a serious injury, it likely is not a career-threatening one, Benner said. Oladipo is still quite young, 26, and will have an army of trainers and doctors helping him through the process.

“The prospect for him making a full recovery would still be very good,” Benner told IndyStar on Thursday. “The tendon ruptures are a lot less common then ACL injuries, so it’ll be a difficult recovery, but I wouldn’t consider this a career-threatening injury. Can he be the kind of explosive, quick player that he was before the injury? That’s always going be your goal and you’ll just have to see how things go during recovery and rehab.”

Benner said an injury like this may well be a fluke occurrence but that it is also more common among athletes – especially basketball players – who suffer from chronic tendinitis.

Oladipo has missed nearly a dozen games this season dealing with an undisclosed right knee injury and also has missed time in years past with knee injuries. While Benner does not work with the Pacers or Oladipo, he says there’s reason to believe that this tear and his repeated battles with knee soreness could be connected.

