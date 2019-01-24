First year IMPD officers getting a $12,000 pay raise in June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – First year officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are getting a raise this year. The starting salary for an officer is increasing from a little over $39,000 to $51,000 a year starting in June.

The increase comes at a time when the city is trying to increase their police force, while competing with other agencies in the state and across the country. IMPD is hoping to finish 2019 with 1,743 officers.

They are currently in need of 150 officers. IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said an officer wants to give back and should have a passion for what they do.

"Sometimes that interaction is negative but it’s attempting to turn that negativity into something positive," Chief Roach said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said their job is essential to society.

"The men and the women of our police force hold such a job," Mayor Hogsett said.

Chief Bryan Roach said the original starting salary wasn't bringing in a lot of qualified applicants.

"This job is a dangerous job. It’s an important job. We want the right people and want to pay them what they should make," Chief Roach said.

So starting June 2019, for the first time since 2007, first and second year officers are getting a raise. The money is coming from the city’s budget and money the department has saved through officers retiring.

“They are very excited, very excited. I can’t wait to get on Twitter and can’t wait to get back upstairs and listen to the phones cause out phones have been blowing up," IMPD Recruiter Brycen Garner said.

If you would like to become an officer, there’s time to join now and be part of the June recruitment class.

Second year officers are getting a raise too. Their salary will increase from $47,659.93 to $59,500.

