× Green Jeep Liberty sought after hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old woman in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are looking for a green Jeep Liberty following a deadly hit-and-run crash from earlier this week.

On Monday, 22-year-old Immanuela Irving was walking along the street when she stepped into the path of an IndyGo bus. The bus clipped her, sending her into the other lane where a second vehicle ran over her.

It happened around 7 p.m. at 34th and Dequincy streets, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said the second vehicle left the scene. They’re looking for a green Jeep Liberty from model years 2002-2007. They didn’t have any information about the vehicle’s license plate.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477) or the IMPD Crash Investigation office at (317) 327-6549.