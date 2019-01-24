Greenwood senior center looking for temp home during upcoming renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. - Leaders at a senior center hope a half-million-dollar project won't interrupt programs. The Social of Greenwood will begin a renovation and expansion in April and needs a location to house its programs while the work is taking place.

The senior center has roughly 1,300 members who are 50 years old or older.

The building has gone through expansions before, but last week leaders decided the next expansion would be best done if the building was empty between April and August while the work is completed.

"We’ve already had some phone calls," said board member Linda Gibson. "We already are reaching out to people that have a program already or a sponsorship with The Social."

The non-profit earned a $500,000 grant through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs last year. The Social needs to raise $100,000 of its own money to cover its share of the expenses.

It's hosting a few bingo nights through the year to help raise the funds.

The work includes increasing the space for a food pantry that Gibson said serves 500 families a month. New wellness areas will be created by expanding the building and multi-purpose rooms to hold a variety of programs.

At The Social, there are a wide range of health and wellness programs, group activities and games. Lunch is also served Monday through Friday.

"We’ve met two of our best friends we have in Indiana here," said Bill Forehand, who moved to Indiana from Maryland a few years ago.

Leaders hope to have a plan arranged by the later part of February. On Wednesday, February 20, The Social has a meeting with members scheduled to answer final questions.

Gibson said it’s important to keep programs going through construction and keep them in one place so participants will continue to stay involved.

"There is a lot of loneliness," said Gibson. "They just want someone to talk to, someone to have fun with. It’s important that we continue to fill that void in their life."