IMPD searching for murder suspect after chase ends on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A police chase let to a search for a murder suspect on the southeast side Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers tried to make a traffic stop around 7 a.m. when the driver took off, leading officers on a brief pursuit.

The car stopped at the intersection of Prospect and Randolph in the Fountain Square area. During the chase, the passenger got out and ran off; police said the man was wanted on a murder warrant. SWAT and K9 officers were called to help with the search.

Two nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.