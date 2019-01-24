× Passerby alerts IFD after seeing flames outside home on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Thursday morning house fire on the city’s near southwest side is still under investigation .

Firefighters were called to a home at the corner of Arbor Street and Sumner Avenue just before 6 a.m.

Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) officials reported that an alert passerby noticed the fire and called 911. IFD responded within minutes.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire were visible from the front of the home. Firefighters reported that the house was being lived in, but no one was home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no loss amount has yet to be determined.