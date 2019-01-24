Purdue student walking 100 miles to honor Tyler Trent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue vs IU rivalry rematch game is next month and one Boilermaker is getting a head start to make it before tip-off.

“This is a pretty tall task to follow through with, but I am determined to do this,” said Aaron Lai, a junior at Purdue.

Aaron Lai is walking 100 miles from West Lafayette to Bloomington. The reason for the really long walk is to honor Tyler Trent.

“100 miles is going to be like really hard no matter what,” said Lai.

Tyler Trent had a rare form of bone cancer. During his battle he fought, and he inspired. Tyler’s love for Purdue and his love for life made an entire country fall in love with him.

“I was super inspired by Tyler Trent and his message and everything he stood for. This is going to be hard but definitely not as hard as what he went through,” said Lai.

Just this week, Purdue Cancer Center reached the $1 million goal for research in honor of Tyler. All the money from “A Walk for Tyler” will go to that same foundation.

“I’ll definitely be thinking of Tyler Trent while I go through the hard parts of the walk,” said Lai.

Lai never had the chance to meet Tyler but his story is more than enough to motivate him. Lai’s game plan is to spread the 100 miles over 2 ½ days.

“I’m not really nervous right now for it but when we get into it (I) probably will,” said Lai.

Sore muscles or snow isn’t going to stop this Boilermaker.

“It’s totally worth it,” said Lai.

Click here if you’d like to donate to "A Walk for Tyler."