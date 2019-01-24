Search suspended for person seen in water near Edinburgh’s Big Blue River Dam

EDINBURGH, Ind. – The search for a person seen going into the water near the Big Blue River Dam has been suspended.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess says two females saw the individual go into the Big Blue River near State Road 252 and River Road shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.

For several hours, crews used boats and drones to search for the person, but the sheriff’s office says the river’s high water prevented the use of divers.

“We’re fighting a battle here with a low head dam that has a well to keep debris or individuals from getting out of that, the river is very high at this time – it’s flooded,” said Sheriff Burgess.

Sheriff Burgess says officers haven’t been able to identify the person yet and officers haven’t determined whether the individual was suicidal or not.

Authorities plan to continue their search for the person on Friday.

“We have suspended the search. It’s extremely dangerous at night and we’ll resume in the morning,” Sheriff Burgess said.