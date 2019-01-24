Click here for closings and delays

Senator Mike Braun prepares to vote on shutdown initiatives

Posted 8:33 AM, January 24, 2019, by

The Senate is planning to vote on two proposals aimed at ending the partial government shutdown, and Indiana's newest senator will be among those lawmakers casting a vote. Senator Mike Braun stopped by FOX59 to talk about how he plans to vote and what he thinks needs to happen to end the shutdown.