The Senate is planning to vote on two proposals aimed at ending the partial government shutdown, and Indiana's newest senator will be among those lawmakers casting a vote. Senator Mike Braun stopped by FOX59 to talk about how he plans to vote and what he thinks needs to happen to end the shutdown.
Senator Mike Braun prepares to vote on shutdown initiatives
