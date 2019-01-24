× Silver Alert declared for missing northern Indiana teen believed to be in danger

NAPPANEE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing teenager from northern Indiana.

Police say 14-year-old Kilah Barr McLaughlin from Nappanee was last seen on Dec. 15, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Kilah is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair with pink tips.

Investigators believe the teen is in extreme danger.

Nappanee is about 128 miles north of Indianapolis .

Anyone with information regarding Kilah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nappanee Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.