Slow driver on I-70 leads to discovery of $340,000 worth of marijuana

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – A slow driver on I-70 led to the discovery of $340,000 worth of marijuana on Wednesday.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says the 85 pounds of pot was found in a rental van that Major Dwight Simmons pulled over near mile marker 47 at about 1 p.m.

Simmons reports the van was going under the posted speed limit, blocking numerous vehicles and impeding traffic flow.

When Simmons spoke with the driver from Columbus, Ohio and a passenger from Eureka, California, the officer became suspicious of their travel itinerary.

After both occupants gave consent to search the van, a K-9 named Bo indicated the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the van yielded two large duffle bags of “high grade marijuana.”

Both occupants were taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail.