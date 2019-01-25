× Bitter wind chills today! Additional snow chances on the way this weekend!

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts

Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 1:00pm this afternoon! Steady winds and temperatures in the single digits are driving our wind chills down between -10° to -20° in spots…this is dangerous territory, if not dressed in layers! Be sure to have the kids bundled up out-the-door…

Bright sunshine and dry conditions will hold through the mid-afternoon before clouds advance from the west. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper teens, roughly 20° below the seasonal averages.

Light snow on the way after dark and lasting off and on through the overnight hours with some accumulations across the state. Tricky in the amounts but some snow should fall, for now, anything from a dusting to up to 2″ will be possible in spots! This will create some very slick conditions through early Saturday and for some enough to lightly shovel off. Considering the colder temperatures, this will be a light, powdery snow with a higher snow ratio of 20:1.

Flurries will be around on Saturday for the afternoon and evening! Additional light snow pockets on Sunday as well! Accumulations will remain relatively light but this will only add to slick conditions at times.

Polar air still on track for Tuesday through Thursday, marking the coldest of the season yet!