× Carmel wrestlers caught using ‘sweat suits’ to lose weight, forced to forfeit some matches

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel Clay Schools will take “corrective action” after eight members of the wrestling team were caught using “sweat suits.”

The suits can be used for rapid weight loss. However, they were banned from school campuses after the deaths of three wrestlers in the ‘90s.

In a statement, the district said the sweat suits were brought to its attention, prompting an investigation that led Carmel Clay to self-report the rule violation to the IHSAA.

“We are disappointed that this occurred under the supervision of our coaches and appropriate corrective action has been taken,” the district said.

The athletes were not required to forfeit sectional matches. However, their seeding will be negatively affected since their scores were changed to forfeitures for some regular season matches.

The IHSAA issued a statement on the matter: