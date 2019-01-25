× Colts, Adam Vinatieri close on new contract

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There apparently will be at least one more chapter to Adam Vinatieri’s career.

The veteran placekicker is close to agreeing to another contract with the Indianapolis Colts, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Details of the pending deal aren’t known, but Vinatieri signed a one-year, $3.625 million contract last offseason which expires in early March.

Vinatieri, 46, will return for a 24th season and a 14th with the Colts.

