Colts' Frank Reich wins NFL 101 Awards honor for AFC coach of the year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Colts’ Head Coach Frank Reich received a big honor this week. He was named 2018 AFC Coach of the Year by the NFL 101 Awards.

He led the Colts to a 10-6 regular season record in his first year with the team, and got them to the AFC Divisional Round in the postseason– all after starting the year with a 1-5 record.

Reich is the third head coach in Colts history to win a playoff game in his first season.

As the offensive play caller, Reich built the offense that ranked among the best in numerous offensive categories, including yards per game (386.2, seventh), passing yards per game (278.8, sixth), sacks allowed (18.0, first), first downs per game (23.2, sixth) and third down percentage (48.6, first).

This marks the fifth time that the Colts have had a coach win the award as Reich joins Ron Meyer (1987), Jim Mora (1999), Tony Dungy (2005) and Chuck Pagano/Bruce Arians (2012).

He’ll be formally honored in March at a dinner in Kansas City.