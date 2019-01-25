Family wants answers after young dad is murdered in Lawrence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. – It's been nearly a month and there's still no arrest in the murder of a 22-year-old in Lawrence. Family found Aaron Grice beaten and shot the day after Christmas.

His mom, Mary East, said Grice called them asking to be picked up at Canterbury House Apartments after he had been jumped. They raced over there in minutes but by that time, they found him dead next to a dumpster.

Lawrence police received a call just before 3 a.m. reporting shots fired at Canterbury House Apartments, near North Franklin Road and East 47th Street.

"A nightmare I am waiting to wake up from," East said.

The last memory of her only son still haunts her. She tried to save her son when they found him lying on the ground.

"I opened out his mouth way to see if I can give him CPR to see if I can clear his mouth way out and he was already gone," she said.

His sister, Danielle Law, felt hopeless next to her lifeless brother who was at the complex to hang out with friends.

"The last time I saw my brother was seeing him lifeless and there was nothing I could do about it," Law said.

She said people know what happened but no one is stepping forward. On Saturday, one month to the day after he died, they plan to come out to the complex and hand out flyers to urge people to say something.

"I want answers and no one will give it to me," East said.

Lawrence police said no one witnessed the murder so it's been challenging. This was the third homicide at this complex last year.

"That one tip that puts us especially in the right direction or gives us a break in the case that could be huge," said Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

Grice's family hopes it gets solved soon for them and his 4-year-old son. East said she plans to come out to the complex every month on the 26th until her son's killer is caught.

"We want nothing else than the people to pay for what they have done to my son," she said.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.