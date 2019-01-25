Foodie Spotlight: Dedication to customer service, large menu help set Tony’s Steak and Seafood apart

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller

“It feels good, yeah. It feels goooood.” You might be wondering why I’ve got the Tony, Toni, Toné! hit song “Feels Good” stuck in my head. The reason is because of the fabulous dining experience I recently had at the hottest new steakhouse in downtown Indianapolis, Tony’s Steak and Seafood.

Tony’s of Indianapolis is located at 110 W. Washington St. in the spot formerly occupied by Colts Grille. Tony’s originated in Cincinnati back in 2010 with a second location opening in Lexington a few years later. The Indy location opened this past September and they’ve brought that same passion and dedication to our city that makes Tony’s so great.

Tony Ricci is a giant in the fine dining industry and the owner, operator, and namesake of Tony’s. Let me tell you firsthand, the guy is genuine and truly cares about your dining experience. The interior of the place is nothing short of beautiful. The space is very open with excellent lighting and many interesting features.

The mini bar at the entrance is charming and right next to the elegant staircase leading up to the restaurant. Once at the top, the lively bar area is off to the right and the dining area to the left, but front and center is the exquisite glass wine room. They also have two elegant private dining rooms and one of the best patios in the city.

I’m sure you’re all wondering what sets Tony’s apart from the other high-end joints in Indy. My first answer would be customer service, but a close second would be the menu. Tony’s is not just a steakhouse or a place for seafood–they also have some great pasta dishes and an excellent selection of appetizers and sides. The menu is quite large and that can be somewhat intimidating, but this is where I can help. I’ve selected four dishes that you “can’t miss” on your next visit to Tony’s of Indianapolis:

Seared Ahi Tuna Tartare: If you’re anything like me, you are already sick and tired of all this cold weather. I’ve got good news because this Ahi Tuna Tartare feels like summer on a plate and is the perfect cure for the wintertime blues. The tuna is so fresh, you’ll swear you can hear the ocean and the flavor is out of this world. Tartare means that the fish is raw, but don’t let that scare you off. It is prepared with soy and sesame and served with candied ginger, avocado puree, and a delightful cucumber and carrot fennel salad. So, put on your shades and just sit back and soak it all in.

Chilean Sea Bass: I would never make a recommendation based on appearance alone, but come on–have you ever seen a more beautiful piece of fish? The meat from Chilean Sea Bass is flaky and snow white in color with a rich, buttery flavor. It is a delightful piece of fish by itself, but when served on top of a mixture of organic barley and caramelized onions, and garnished with shaved Brussels sprouts and a maple sage vinaigrette, it then becomes a work of culinary art.

14 oz. Prime Cut New York Strip: The pride and joy of any respectable steakhouse and steak lover is the New York Strip, which is cut from the short loin of the cow that does the least amount of work, making it very tender. The New York Strip at Tony’s is not only tender and juicy, it’s bursting at the seams with flavor thanks to their special seasonings. It is then prepared to your liking and served with onion straws. Not that you need another side dish with this behemoth, but in case you do, here’s a perfect partner…

Bourbon Whipped Sweet Potatoes: In this case, last certainly does not mean least! Who says you can only eat sweet potatoes at the holidays? Actually, I don’t know who says that, but it seems to be the only time I eat them. That will not be the case moving forward, because I will be ordering these beauties all year round when dining at Tony’s. The sweet potatoes are whipped until light and creamy and the bourbon is the perfect complement. To complete the dish, they top it with a house-made cinnamon maple marshmallow. Magnifique!

If you’re in search of an exciting new place to check out during Devour, look no further than Tony’s. Their menu for Devour Indy can be found here. Also, head over to my Instagram page (@eatindywatchindie) for a chance to win a Tony’s gift card!