I-69 SB crash in Fishers involving multiple vehicles causes traffic back up

FISHERS, Ind. — A multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 69 southbound in Fishers Friday morning resulted in the closure of all but one or two lanes of the five lane highway, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but lane closures due to the crash resulted in a substantial traffic backup and authorities advised motorists to use alternate routes to get to their destination.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. along I-69 southbound at the 204 exit to 106th Street in the fast lanes, police and fire officials said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said to expect southbound delays for at least an hour; there was no impact to northbound traffic.

Multiple vehicle crash I69 SB at the 204Exit (106th St) in the fast lanes. Traffic is down to 2 lanes, please use alternative routes. NB not affected. Injuries unknown at this time. Expect delays for at least the next hour. Fishers Police Department — Fishers Fire Dept. (@FishersFireDept) January 25, 2019