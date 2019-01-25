PHOTOS | Take a look at the 2019 Indianapolis Home Show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s not too late to attend this year’s Indianapolis Home Show.

The event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds runs through Sunday, January, 27.

The show features more than 900 home-focused experts offering decorating, landscaping, construction and remodeling ideas, along with thousands of products for visitors to gather and compare.

Although the folks from HGTV’s “Good Bones” already made an appearance last week, “Trading Spaces” designer Vern Yip is still set to speak on Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26.

Take a virtual tour of some of what the show has to offer:

One of the most impressive features at the show is this year’s centerpiece home from Davis Homes. The company constructed its Camden floor plan with a Modern Craftsman elevation right inside the Exposition Hall. Visitors can take a guided tour of the home. Here’s a sneak peak:

There are also several food and beverage options at the show, including a beer garden and wine bar. Take a look at some of the offerings: