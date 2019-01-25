Rent: Live! set to air on FOX Sunday night

The award-winning musical Rent returns to FOX this year with a live performance airing this Sunday, Jan. 27 from 8-11 p.m.

“There’s no second take. There’s nothing more thrilling than that,” said Vanessa Hudgens, one of the show’s stars.

The Rent: Live! cast also includes Brennin Hunt, Jordan Fisher, Mario, Tinashe, Brandon Victor Dixon, Valentina and Kiersey Clemons.

Tony Award-, Grammy Award-, and Pulitzer Prize-winning Rent tells the story of seven artists in New York City’s East Village struggling to follow their dreams during a time of social and political turmoil.

This is the musical’s 20th anniversary.

Rent: Live! is executive-produced by Marc Platt of hits like Grease: Live, La La Land and Wicked.